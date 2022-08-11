ISIS ‘Beatles’ Member Arrested at U.K. Airport on Terrorism Charges
NABBED
A British man accused of being a member of a brutal kidnap and murder cell for the Islamic State dubbed “The Beatles” has been arrested after touching down in the U.K. A statement from Britain’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested the man at Luton airport after he arrived in the U.K. on a flight from Turkey. He has since been identified as 38-year-old Aine Davis, who British press says had just been released after serving a 7 1/2-year prison sentence for terrorism offenses. In the U.K., he was arrested in relation to offenses under sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act, 2000 and was taken to a south London police station, where he remains in police custody. Davis left Britain in 2013 to joined up with ISIS and was arrested near Istanbul in 2015. The U.S. has alleged the cell was responsible for at least 27 hostage deaths, mostly from beheadings that were recorded and posted online. At his trial, he denied involvement in the cell, who were named “The Beatles” by the hostages due to their accents. He was convicted by a Turkish court two years later in 2017.