I'll Criminalize Wolf-Whistling, Brit PM Candidate Says
CRACKDOWN
The runaway favorite to be the next prime minister of Britain says she’ll outlaw wolf-whistling if elected. Liz Truss—currently the U.K.’s foreign secretary—would turn street harassment into a specific offense to deter sleazy behavior in public. Her team are reportedly hammering out the details of what punishment wolf-whistlers would receive under her hypothetical administration. Truss—favored to beat rival Rishi Sunak in a vote of Tory party members and succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister—has also vowed to address violence against women and girls by creating a sex offenders-style for domestic violence criminals. “Women should be able to walk the streets without fear of harm and perpetrators must expect to be punished,” Truss said.