Britney Burst Into Tears After Father Booted From Conservatorship: Report
‘ON CLOUD 9’
Britney Spears “burst into tears upon hearing the judge’s decision” to suspend her father, Jamie, from his position overseeing her conservatorship Wednesday, a source told Page Six. “She’s in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn’t felt joy like this in 13 years.” On Instagram, the singer captioned a video of herself flying a plane: “On cloud 9 right now.” Other celebrities were elated for Spears. Cher tweeted, “Thank God. I’ve Talked & [prayed] About This 4 YEARS. IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER!! BLESS OUR SUPER [STAR]. #FREEBRITNEY.” Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, wrote on Instagram, “FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!” Dionne Warwick, Kathy Griffin, and LaToya Jackson also chimed in with support. Spears has lived under the conservatorship for 13 years since her much-publicized breakdown in the late 2000s. She has described the arrangement as “abusive.”