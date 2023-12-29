CHEAT SHEET
Broadcaster Needles Aaron Rodgers Over Wacky Vaccine Beliefs on Live TV
Former NFL quarterback and current Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick trolled Aaron Rodgers during a live interview Thursday night by alluding to the injured New York Jets quarterback’s vaccine skepticism. “Hey Aaron. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Class of 2005. How are you?” Fitzpatrick told him, before adding: “Twice vaccinated.” Rodgers, who previously requested that interviewers preface questions to him by stating how many COVID vaccinations they have received, could be seen laughing in response while sitting on the bench during the Jets’ tilt against the Cleveland Browns. Rodgers has been unable to play since tearing his Achilles tendon during the first game of the season.