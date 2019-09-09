CHEAT SHEET
Brown University Puts Fundraiser on Leave Amid Epstein Money Allegations
A Brown University fundraising director has been put on administrative leave while the school investigates his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Before joining the Ivy League college in 2018, Peter Cohen worked for the MIT Media Lab—and tried to keep donations directed by accused sex trafficker Epstein secret, according to The New Yorker. “Jeffrey money, needs to be anonymous,” Cohen reportedly wrote in one email. In the wake of the magazine’s report, Brown put Cohen on leave from his job as director of development for computer and data science initiatives while it looks into the matter, the Brown Daily Herald reported. The head of the MIT Media Lab, Joi Ito, resigned on Sunday.