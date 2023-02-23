Bryan Kohberger Allegedly Had Photos of Victim on His Phone
‘PAYING ATTENTION’
The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students had pictures of one of his female victims on his phone, according to a report. Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of carrying out the shocking knife attack last November, had kept the photos on a phone which was collected by law enforcement after his arrest, a source familiar with the investigation told People. “He had more than one picture of her,” the source said. “It was clear that he was paying attention to her.” It’s not clear if the images purportedly found on the phone were downloaded from social media or if Kohberger had taken them himself. It was also not immediately clear which victims was in the photos. Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13.