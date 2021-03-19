Bucks County Prosecutor Caught Driving for DoorDash During Workday
‘POOR DECISION’
Gregg Shore, a former top-earning prosecutor in Bucks County, has been caught driving for DoorDash during his day job, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Shore was second-in-command at the District’s Attorney’s office for 10 years, earning nearly $130,000 a year. As a result of his side gig, he’s been demoted to deputy district attorney, and will have to forfeit vacation time as well as take a $22,000 salary cut. “Due to my personal circumstances, I worked a second job delivering food during the pandemic, mostly on nights and weekends, but I sometimes made the incredibly poor decision to do so during the workday,” Shore explained. He has since apologized and agreed to his demotion. District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, Shore’s superior, said he learned about the side hustle when a member of the neighborhood reported it to his office. “What he’s done is indefensible, thoughtless, selfish, and so stupid,” Weintraub said.