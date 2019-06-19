Buttigieg Tells Cops to Use Body Cams When Meeting Civilians After South Bend Shooting

Away from the presidential campaign trail, Pete Buttigieg is undergoing a test of his leadership credentials following the shooting of a black man by a white police sergeant in the mayor’s hometown of South Bend, Indiana. Investigators found Sgt. Ryan O’Neill didn’t have his body camera on at the time of the shooting, so Buttigieg has taken urgent action and issued a directive to his local police force. Buttigieg has told cops to turn on their body cameras during all “work-related interactions with civilians.” Buttigieg said in a statement: “In the wake of Sunday’s shooting, we must acknowledge the hurt and honor the humanity of all involved in this loss of life... This step is intended to confirm community expectations that police encounters with civilians will be recorded.”