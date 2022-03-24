Newsom Offers California Drivers Gas Reimbursements During Price Hike
‘VOLATILE GAS PRICES’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is tired of the high gas prices as much as anybody else. He released the details of a rebate proposal Wednesday, which would give drivers at least $400 per vehicle. Direct payments to Californians could total around $9 billion. On top of the gas rebate, the governor announced free public transportation for three months and a multimillion-dollar investment plan on various transportation programs, like bicycling. “We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who are facing higher gas prices as a direct result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Newsom said. “But this package is also focused on protecting people from volatile gas prices and advancing clean transportation.”