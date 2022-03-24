CHEAT SHEET
    Newsom Offers California Drivers Gas Reimbursements During Price Hike

    ‘VOLATILE GAS PRICES’

    Brooke Leigh Howard

    Reporter

    Bing Guan/Reuters

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom is tired of the high gas prices as much as anybody else. He released the details of a rebate proposal Wednesday, which would give drivers at least $400 per vehicle. Direct payments to Californians could total around $9 billion. On top of the gas rebate, the governor announced free public transportation for three months and a multimillion-dollar investment plan on various transportation programs, like bicycling. “We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who are facing higher gas prices as a direct result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Newsom said. “But this package is also focused on protecting people from volatile gas prices and advancing clean transportation.”

