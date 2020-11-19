California Institutes 10 P.M. Curfew for Most Counties Amid Coronavirus Spike
GO HOME, STAY HOME
California is instituting a curfew in most counties across the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. “Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together—we can flatten the curve again.” Newsom wrote on Twitter. The state classifies counties’ coronavirus case numbers by color, with purple being the worst. Most California counties are currently labeled purple. Los Angeles County, the largest in the country, is home to the most COVID-19 cases of any county in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, and the state has more than one million cases overall.