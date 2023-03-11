California Teen Rescued From Top of Truck in 8-Foot Floodwaters
PERILOUS
Lizbeth Hernandez, 18, found herself stranded on top of her submerged truck Friday after floodwaters pushed the vehicle off the road in California’s Monterey Bay area. She was unable to swim and up to her thighs in water on top of the pickup, and rescuers used a flotation device—shaped like a surfboard—to get her out. Officials said the vehicle was submerged in at least 8 feet of water and that Hernandez was experiencing numbness in her lower extremities when rescuers arrived. “If it would have been much longer, she would have probably gone in and she doesn’t swim, so it would have been a bad result,” Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shon Leonetti told the Santa Cruz Sentinel. Officials confirmed Hernandez has received medical attention and will make a full recovery.