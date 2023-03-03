Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Reveals She Was on Horror Flight
‘PLANE WAS CHAOS’
Matthew McConaughey’s wife has revealed she was on the Lufthansa flight from Austin, Texas, that was forced to divert and make an emergency landing after severe turbulence. Camila Alves McConaughey posted video inside the plane after the horror turbulence on Thursday, confirming that she was one of the unfortunate passengers on Lufthansa flight 469 that was en route to Frankfurt when it made the emergency landing at approximately 9:30 p.m. “On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet,” McConaughey said. “Everything was flying everywhere. To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming.” She later posted a story on her new flight, saying it was “just my luck” as the new flight was also predicted to encounter 45 minutes of turbulence. A spokesperson for Lufthansa told The Daily Beast that the flight “encountered brief but severe turbulence about 90 minutes after takeoff” and confirmed the flight “made an unscheduled landing at Washington Dulles Airport as a precautionary measure. After the Airbus A330-300 landed, affected passengers received medical attention. Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.” The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority earlier confirmed to The Daily Beast that seven people had been hospitalized.