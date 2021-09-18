Women Who Stole MAGA Hat and Ripped Sign Learn Their Fate
NO JAIL TIME
When two 21 year-old women got into a fight with two Donald Trump supporters outside of last year’s Democratic National Convention, they didn’t expect a video of the altercation to go viral on a pro-Republican Twitter page. But it’s not just the court of MAGA superfan opinions the women have to deal with now: Both have just been sentenced to probation on charges of theft, child endangerment, and hate crimes. As Delaware Online reports, neither Camryn Amy or Olivia Winslow will have to serve jail time for ripping up a Trump poster and stealing a MAGA hat from a child. A judge required they attend anger management classes and complete community service to have their probation lifted. The women said they received death threats from Trump supporters since the video made the rounds.