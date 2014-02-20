Canada Wins Women's Hockey Gold

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Yahoo! News
It would be rude to beat the Canadians at their national sport, right? Canada's women's hockey team took the Olympic gold in Sochi Thursday in a overtime after a stunning rally against the U.S. Team USA had a 2-0 lead with 3:26 left in regulation, but Canada tied the game with 54.6 seconds left. In the oveertime sudden-death match, Marie-Philip Poulin scored on goalie Jessie Vetter to win Canadian women's fourth straight gold medal. The U.S. still has a chance to beat its northern rivals during the men's semifinals on Friday.