    1

    Canada Wins Women's Hockey Gold

    puck that

    Jim Young/Reuters

    It would be rude to beat the Canadians at their national sport, right? Canada's women's hockey team took the Olympic gold in Sochi Thursday in a overtime after a stunning rally against the U.S. Team USA had a 2-0 lead with 3:26 left in regulation, but Canada tied the game with 54.6 seconds left. In the oveertime sudden-death match, Marie-Philip Poulin scored on goalie Jessie Vetter to win Canadian women's fourth straight gold medal. The U.S. still has a chance to beat its northern rivals during the men's semifinals on Friday.

