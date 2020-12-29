Capitol Hill Staffers Pushed to Front of the Line for Coronavirus Vaccine
Stand aside, elderly people and frontline workers—congressional staffers are next in line for the coronavirus vaccine. According to Politico, Congress’ attending physician Brian Monahan emailed all lawmakers Monday night to ask them each to put forward two staffers from their personal offices to get their shots. On top of that, four staffers of every committee chair and every ranking committee member will also reportedly be offered the vaccine. In total, the first round of shots will cover more than 1,000 Capitol Hill staffers, according to the email obtained by Politico. House members and senators began receiving vaccines this month—though some, such as Rep. Ilhan Omar, refused, saying that it was “shameful” for lawmakers jump ahead of those “making sacrifices every day.”