Capitol Police Chief Calls Out Tucker Carlson’s ‘Cherry-Picked’ Jan. 6 Narrative
FACT CHECK
The U.S. Capitol Police chief has taken Tucker Carlson to task for his “cherry-picked” Jan. 6 narrative. The inflammatory Fox News opinionist used footage from the riot on his show Monday to make the case that, actually, everything Democrats say about Jan. 6 is just propaganda and lies, despite footage clearly showing Trump sycophants violently attempting to storm the building. U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger slammed Carlson’s slanted narrative as “offensive and misleading” and said Carlson didn’t even reach out to the police department for “accurate context.” “The program conveniently cherry-picked from the calmer moments of our 41,000 hours of video,” Manger said. “The commentary fails to provide context about the chaos and violence that happened before or during these less tense moments.” Carlson was sent footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a move that has ticked off members of both sides of the aisle, giving Carlson the opportunity to continue his whitewashing of Jan. 6. According to the feds, 140 police officers were assaulted that day. Manger said his officers “fought like hell” and, along with other agencies, “saved every member of Congress and their staff.”