Capitol Rioter Asks Court to Let Him Leave the Country—So He Can Get Married in Peru
THE AUDACITY
A Kentucky man charged for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 is asking a federal court to let him leave the country—so he can get married in Peru. In a motion filed Tuesday, lawyers for Troy Williams ask permission for the 25-year-old to travel to Peru on Feb. 23 “to get married,” adding that his “fiancé lives” in the South American country. The motion said Williams’ trip would last about two weeks and noted that he has already booked a flight. “Mr. Williams understands that he must abide by all of the terms and conditions set by Pretrial Services concerning his travel,” the motion adds.
According to a criminal complaint, Williams admitted to the FBI he entered the Capitol twice on Jan. 6, saying he gave in to the “herd mentality” of the MAGA mob that stormed the government building. He insists, however, that he didn’t do “anything wrong or inciteful. We were a part of something, there’s cops here, they tried to stop us, they are not letting us in, but not fighting us.”