Cara Delevingne Says Those Troubling Paparazzi Pics Motivated Her to Get Sober
SILVER LINING
If there’s one thing celebs hate, it’s paparazzi catching them at their worst moments. But Cara Delevingne says she found a silver lining after photos of her looking worse for the wear outside the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles were circulated last year. “Sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way, those pictures were something to be grateful for,” Delevingne said in a new interview for the April issue of Vogue. The supermodel and actress came clean about her struggles with substance abuse and her journey toward recovery, saying the pictures motivated her to reach out to some of her closest friends, who supported her and told her, “You deserve a chance to have joy.” Delevingne said she entered rehab and is now participating in a 12-step program, adding that “this process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much.”