Caraway Home's tea kettle is a modern take on a classic kitchen essential that’s built to last and is well worth the splurge. The ceramic-coated stainless steel frame stands up to years of wear and gives the kettle excellent heat conductivity – it warms up enough water for eight cups of tea in no time. Whether you’re hosting a few friends or need a couple of afternoon pick-me-ups, this tea kettle comes in the clutch. It’s also worth noting, that the whistle on this kettle is super smoothing.

When filled to the brim, the kettle weighs just three pounds and the wide opening makes filling and cleaning a breeze.