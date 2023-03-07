Splurge on This Deluxe Bakeware Set and Tea Kettle — They’re on Sale Today
Caraway’s Iconics bakeware and tea kettle doesn’t make you choose between style and substance.
Looking to majorly upgrade your cookware? Caraway Home is releasing two new additions to its premium Iconics Collection — an easy-on-the-eyes tea kettle and luxe bakeware set. On top of that, the cookware brand is running a sitewide 10% off sale — exclusive for Daily Beast readers — at the same time. Click on any link in this article and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Caraway Home uses a high-grade ceramic coating to provide a naturally non-stick surface that will deliver frustration-free cooking for years to come.
Iconics Tea Kettle
Down from $245
Caraway Home's tea kettle is a modern take on a classic kitchen essential that’s built to last and is well worth the splurge. The ceramic-coated stainless steel frame stands up to years of wear and gives the kettle excellent heat conductivity – it warms up enough water for eight cups of tea in no time. Whether you’re hosting a few friends or need a couple of afternoon pick-me-ups, this tea kettle comes in the clutch. It’s also worth noting, that the whistle on this kettle is super smoothing.
When filled to the brim, the kettle weighs just three pounds and the wide opening makes filling and cleaning a breeze.
Iconics Bakeware
Down from $595
Nothing makes you feel more like a five-star pastry chef than an exquisite bakeware set. Caraway Home's signature ceramic coating makes all 11 pieces of this set naturally non-stick, which means less prep and cleaning time for you. The cooling rack, pans, and sheets are all oven safe up to 550°F. The sweetest part of the bundle has to be the organizers; they occupy minimal cabinet space, keeping everything neat and within reach.
Food Storage Set
Down from $305
Whether you're big on meal prepping or love saving leftovers for lunch, these containers are a must. The tightly-sealed glass lids keep food fresh and handy inserts allow you neatly organize sides and sauces. But the most-standout feature is that the containers (not the lids or inserts) are oven safe. Getting extra dishes dirty to heat-up your leftovers is now a thing of the past.
Minis Duo
Down from $200
Don't let the smaller size of these fry and sauce pans fool you. This mighty dynamic duo makes quick work of everyday dishes like omelettes and mac-n-cheese without hogging space on your stovetop or in your cabinet. Since both pans are naturally non-stick, you'll use less butter, oil, and elbow grease (when cleaning up).
