CDC Advises Against Trick-or-Treating, Parties, and Haunted Houses on Halloween
SPOOKY
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines Tuesday advising that typical Halloween activities pose a heightened risk for spreading the new coronavirus. The CDC listed door-to-door trick-or-treating, indoor parties with alcohol and drugs, and haunted houses as higher-risk activities that would increase the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission. The guidance reads, “A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask.” One silver lining: The agency deemed carving pumpkins with members of your household to be low risk. The guidance also encompassed other upcoming holidays like Dia de los Muertos and Thanksgiving, when it would be inadvisable to host a dinner party with people outside your household, according to the agency.