Fort Hood Soldier’s Girlfriend Helped to Mutilate and Bury Vanessa Guillen’s Body: Feds
The girlfriend of Fort Hood soldier Aaron David Robinson was charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence on Thursday, two days after Robinson killed himself as officials tried to question him about the disappearance of Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. Remains believed to be Guillen’s were found this week in a shallow river grave about 30 miles from the army base, where she was last seen on April 22. Robinson, 20, has been accused of murdering her with a hammer, taking her body to a remote area and trying to burn it. She was eventually dismembered with a machete, Natalie Khawam, an attorney for Guillen’s family said. His girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, 22, allegedly helped him mutilate and bury Guillen’s body, officials said.
The U.S. Army said Aguilar is the estranged wife of another Fort Hood soldier. Khawam had initially claimed that Robinson had sexually harassed Guillen before her death but the army insisted there was no evidence of it.