Celebrity Trainer, 48, Dies Suddenly at Gym

What looks to be a modern smartphone has been spotted in a nearly 90-year-old painting, sparking conspiracy theories about time travel. The 1937 painting, Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield, by Italian American muralist Umberto Romano, shows an Indigenous man in 17th-Century Massachusetts holding what appears to be a smartphone. The man is surrounded by other tribesmen and English colonists and appears to be taking a selfie with the hand-held gray reflective device. “iPhone in painting from 1937 JUST DISCOVERED???” One person commented on X. “Now that one actually looks like a cell phone,” another user reportedly posted. Historians say the object is likely a mirror, which was a common trade item in the American colonies. The man’s pose also looks like he is studying his reflection. The mural was one of six commissioned for the post office, funded by the Federal Arts Project. “Mr. Pynchon” was one of the founders of present-day Springfield.
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- 1Gadget From the Present Spotted in Painting From the PastTIME TRAVELA 1937 painting shows an Indigenous man in 17th-Century Massachusetts holding what appears to be a smartphone.
- 2Michael J. Fox, 65, Gives Sad Parkinson’s UpdateFIGHT OF HIS LIFEThe ‘80s icon has returned to the screen this year.
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- 3Celebrity Trainer, 48, Dies Suddenly at Gym‘DOING WHAT HE LOVES’His wife shared his unfinished plans via a post to his followers on Instagram as tributes poured in from celebrity clients.
- 4Tennis Champ Throws Up in Historic U.S. Open DefeatRETCH POINTCarlos Alcaraz went into his final set against Ben Shelton feeling a little under the weather.
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- 5Archeologists Uncover Jaw-Dropping 4,300-Year-Old SecretHIDDEN BENEATHA joint excavation south of the Egyptian capital has unearthed the resting place of a father-son pair who once served pharaohs.
- 6AI Insiders Issue Terrifying Warning to All HumanityTHE AI-POCALYPSEOne former researcher said AI companies are “gambling with our lives.”
- 7QVC Host Breaks Down in Tears on Live ShowWELLING UPSarah Bennett was moved as she marked her 20th anniversary on the network.
- 8Oxygen Masks Deploy as Delta Plane Plunges 27,000 FeetTERRIFYING DESCENTThe crew deployed oxygen masks and rapidly descended to 9,000 feet.
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- 9Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Suffering Horror InjuryTRAGEDY AT SEAHe was on the cruise for his son’s wedding.
- 10Sinkhole Swallows A-Lister’s Driveway Outside $10.5M HomeA HOLE NEW PROBLEMThe 30-foot-deep chasm has prompted an emergency declaration.
Actor Michael J. Fox says his Parkinson’s is only getting more difficult to live with, even as he remains hopeful that researchers may eventually find a cure.
“Of course, things have gotten harder over the years,” he said, but added, “I’m privileged to commit my time and energy to bringing everything I’ve got to help cure this disease.”
The Back to the Future star, now 65, made the comments in an interview with People magazine ahead of receiving a prestigious award from the Lasker Foundation for raising more than $3 billion to fund research into his condition since he was first diagnosed with it in 2000.
It follows not long after Fox made a return to the small screen for the third season of Apple TV’s hit comedy-drama series Shrinking, starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, in which he plays a character with Parkinson’s.
“This new character allows me to show up on set as myself,” he quipped. Fox added that he decided to speak and campaign publicly about his condition two decades ago because he knew his “name could attract attention to help us achieve our goals faster.”
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Celebrity Trainer, 48, Dies Suddenly at Gym
An international champion bodybuilder and celebrity workout trainer in Mexico suffered a sudden heart attack after a workout. At only 48 years old, Einar Méndez was pronounced dead after the emergency on September 4 at a gym in Mexico City. Although the bodybuilder collapsed, an official cause of death hasn’t been released. The father of three was about to go see the Miami Dolphins and visit New York for the first time in his life soon after his death, according to Monday’s Instagram update from his wife, Yan. “We are all still in shock. He left suddenly… doing what he loved most: working out,” his widow said in a video. Méndez’s Instagram account had almost 47,000 followers, and his clientele included popular Nicaraguan broadcast host Martha Debayle on W Radio, who also posted about her late trainer. “I know there won’t be a single day I train that I don’t think of you. I’ll remember our talks. Your scoldings. Your messages reminding me that we were training that day. The laughter while you stretched me and I swore. The way you pushed me when I swore I couldn’t go on.”
Reigning U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz threw up as he was knocked out in the quarter-finals by American player Ben Shelton. The pair faced off in a four-and-a-half-hour showdown, playing from 11 p.m. until just after 3.33 a.m. on Wednesday—the latest finish in tournament history. Shelton’s victory puts an end to Alcaraz’s 18-match win streak at Grand Slams. It was Alcaraz’s first Slam since suffering a wrist injury in April, and he appeared to be struggling as he vomited before the start of the fifth set. The match ended 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7). Shelton, 23, chalked his victory up to getting a boost from playing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in his hometown of Queens, New York City. “It’s incredible,” he said. “I always say that this is the greatest sports city in the world… that this is the greatest stadium in the world. I’m just hoping that my best friend and my sister over there don’t have to be at work at 6 a.m. in three hours.” The American will now play compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final, guaranteeing an American will make the final. The last American man to win a Grand Slam was Andy Roddick at the U.S. Open in 2003.
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Archaeologists have discovered a 4,300-year-old tomb belonging to an ancient judge and his father, with paint on its carved walls still intact after more than 40 centuries underground. The tomb was found at Saqqara, a sprawling necropolis south of Cairo, and dates to the reign of Pharaoh Djedkare Isesi, a Fifth Dynasty ruler who presided over sweeping administrative reforms in the 24th Century B.C., Egypt’s tourism and antiquities ministry said. It was built for Yunmen, a high-ranking judge who heard appeals and complaints from the kingdom’s subjects. Amr al-Tayeb, director of the Saqqara site, told AFP that Yunmen’s role “align[s] with the ancient Egyptian concept of Maat,” the goddess of truth and justice. The tomb, discovered by an Egyptian-Spanish team from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, contains two chapels—one for Yunmen and one for his father, Ity, a senior scribe. The ministry called the site’s carvings “exceptionally well-preserved.”
Three researchers at AI giant Anthropic have issued a stark warning that increasingly powerful artificial intelligence could wipe out all of humanity by 2030. Jacob Coxon, who resigned from the company, said AI developers privately believe their technology could “kill us all by the end of the decade”, calling it a danger unlike any other human activity. “The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible—but I hear the same people express fear privately. No other human activity poses this level of danger,” he said on X. Coxon, who worked at Anthropic and OpenAI for three years, added that “neither company is acting responsibly.” Anthropic alignment researcher Evan Hubinger backed him, saying: “We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans!” He estimated the risk at more than 10 percent over the next decade, adding that Anthropic still lacks a plan to reliably align superintelligent systems with human goals. Samuel Marks, who works on scalable oversight, said some developers fear human extinction could come within “the next few years”.
Longtime QVC host Sarah Bennett burst into tears while hosting a show to mark two decades as a mainstay of the television shopping network. The touching moment came on Sunday when she was joined on screen by fellow hosts Meghan Murray and Alberti Popaj, whose appearance took her by surprise. “I love you, and I would never miss your 20th anniversary,” Popaj told Bennett. “Oh, shoot, you’re gonna make me cry,” Bennett replied. “This is the threesome that hangs out at Meghan’s pool. We’ve had so many dinners together. We have shared so many laughs over the years.” Bennett got emotional again after her husband and two daughters dialed in to wish her the best. “It’s not easy being the spouse of a QVC host,” she quipped as she thanked her husband for his support over the years. She later shared a clip of her exchange with Murray and Popaj on Facebook, writing that it was “one of my fav moments from last night.”
A Delta Air Lines jet plunged 27,000 feet in just 10 minutes after a sudden cabin-pressure failure sent oxygen masks dropping from the ceiling and forced an emergency landing in Las Vegas. Flight 2311 was traveling from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City on Sunday when the Boeing 737-900 encountered the issue at around 36,200 feet, People reported. The crew deployed oxygen masks and rapidly descended to 9,000 feet before diverting to Harry Reid International Airport. In air traffic control audio obtained by ATC.com, the pilot reported: “Delta 2311 currently rapid descent. We’d like to get down to 9,000 and we’re direct Las Vegas.” The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers and six crew, landed safely around 6:16 p.m. Passengers were able to leave normally and were later rebooked. Delta said the crew followed its safety procedures and brought the plane to a safer altitude after the “unexpected pressurization issue.” Oxygen masks automatically deploy during sudden cabin-pressure loss, helping protect passengers from hypoxia while an aircraft descends to breathable air.
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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
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A Minnesota pastor has died weeks after suffering a catastrophic spinal injury aboard a cruise ship in Italy while traveling for his son’s wedding. Stephen Junker, 58, fell into a pool aboard Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess on August 16 and was found “face down and unresponsive,” according to his family. He was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital in Naples by the Italian Coast Guard. Doctors diagnosed Junker with severe spinal cord compression at the C3-C4 level and performed emergency surgery the following day. His family was later told he would be quadriplegic if he survived. He also developed a drug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection in his lungs, which his family believed was linked to the near-drowning. Junker was eventually transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he died on September 4. “He was surrounded by his wife, children, parents, and friends,” his family said on a GoFundMe page. “Further diagnostic testing had revealed injuries that were not treatable.” Junker was pastor of Chippewa Lutheran Church in Brandon, Minnesota, and is survived by his wife, children, and grandson.
A huge sinkhole has opened beneath the driveway of Nicolas Cage’s $10.5 million Malibu beachfront home, forcing authorities to evacuate 31 properties. The chasm appeared early Tuesday on Sea Level Drive, and officials said coastal erosion caused the collapse. By evening, it had grown to roughly 30 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide, prompting Malibu to declare a local emergency. It is unclear if Cage’s 4,000-square-foot home, which he bought in 2024, was occupied when the sinkhole formed. The collapse also triggered a gas leak, forcing Southern California Gas Co. crews to shut off supplies while emergency teams assessed the damage. Seven homes were deemed hazardous, while another 24 lost safe vehicle access as the road narrowed. Officials have warned that high tides and rain linked to Tropical Storm Marie could worsen the situation. A Red Cross shelter was opened at Malibu High School for evacuated residents.