Russia Charges Billionaire Telegram CEO With Aiding Terrorism

Brazilian Olympic marathon runner Daniel Ferreira do Nascimento has been reported missing more than a month after he disappeared from his hometown while serving a suspension for failing an anti-doping test. Nascimento, 28, was last seen leaving his home in Paraguaçu Paulista, São Paulo, around 7 p.m. on June 19, according to his mother, Valdirense de Paula Ferreira. She said her son left carrying only a black backpack and noted that he has struggled with mental health issues. After weeks without contact, Ferreira and Nascimento’s five siblings filed a missing person report on July 27. The Brazilian Athletics Confederation confirmed the report and urged members of the athletics community to help locate the South American marathon record holder. Authorities in São Paulo state are investigating his disappearance. Nascimento represented Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics but missed the Paris Games after testing positive for three banned substances in 2024. The Athletics Integrity Unit later imposed a five-year suspension, preventing him from competing until July 2029. On Tuesday, which marked Nascimento’s 28th birthday, his mother shared an emotional Instagram message pleading for his safe return. “Come back home,” she wrote. “May God bless you, light your path, and bring you home safely.”
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- 1Olympian Reported Missing After Failing Drug TestCOME HOMEHis mother, who says he has struggled with mental health issues, is pleading for his return.
- 2$167 Million Lottery Winner ArrestedWHOLE LOTTO TROUBLEIt’s the fourth time he’s been taken in since his record-breaking win.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 3Grammy Winner Confirms Engagement Amid Months of RumorsSTAY WITH METhe artist’s upcoming album “Hazel Eyes” is about his romance with the New York-based fashion designer.
- 4‘Game of Thrones’ Star Dies at 80‘INCREDIBLY SAD’He also starred in a string of hits including ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Doctor Who.’
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- 5MAGA Exile’s Secret Vegas Wedding RevealedHITCHEDMarjorie Taylor Greene quietly married her fiancé, Brian Glenn, on Tuesday.
- 6Delta Planes Narrowly Avoid Mid-Air CollisionFLIGHTMAREOne of the jets had just aborted a landing.
- 7Death Certificate Reveals Star’s Mom Died Visiting His HomeCHERISHED MOMChris Affleck was given six months to live after her pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
- 8Billionaire Telegram CEO Charged With Aiding Terrorism INTERNATIONAL WANTED LISTRussian authorities claim Telegram was used by Ukraine to coordinate attacks and sabotage.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 9Paris Olympics DJ, 50, Found Dead in His HomeELECTRO LEGENDThe musician had been complaining of headaches for several days.
- 10Harrowing Reality of Trump’s ICE Crackdown RevealedORPHANED BY ICEMoms and dads of American children are being arrested at triple the Biden-era rate.
Career criminal and massive lottery winner James Farthing has been arrested for the fourth time since he hit the jackpot last year. The 51-year-old Kentucky man won a $167.3 million Powerball prize in April 2025, but has now been taken into custody at Scott County Jail on charges of domestic violence. From Georgetown, he was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both domestic violence-related, and causing minor injury, People reports. WHAS reports that an unnamed woman told cops that after a boating trip, they had an argument that saw him put his hands on her neck. He was also arrested in March for allegedly breaking into a home in Lexington, stealing $12,000, and was charged with second-degree burglary and marijuana possession. The month before, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer after a Florida hotel bar altercation saw him kick a deputy in the face. He was then arrested and charged with intimidation in February. Before winning the Powerball—the largest in state history—he had spent 30 years of his life incarcerated. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set at $15,000.
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
Singer Sam Smith and fashion designer Christian Cowan are engaged. The artist, known for their soulful, heartbreaking ballads such as “Too Good at Goodbyes” and “I Know I’m Not The Only One,” confirmed their engagement to The New York Times on Tuesday. “For me, there’s something radical about being queer in this time, in this world, singing love songs,” the 34-year-old non-binary singer said in an interview with the outlet. Smith came out as non-binary in 2019. “I think I float somewhere in between,” they said to Vanity Fair when discussing their gender identity. The new fiancées have been dating for three years and were overheard discussing their engagement at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City in May. The fashion designer, 32, created both looks worn by the couple at the event. “From what I understand, it was a private engagement,” an insider said to Page Six, reported shortly after the A-lister event. “They are over the moon, and from what I hear, so in love!”
Game of Thrones actor Tom Chadbon has died at the age of 80. Publishing firm Fantom Events announced the Brit’s death on Monday, saying he died last weekend. “We are sorry to hear the news that Tom Chadbon passed away last weekend,” the company said of the star who portrayed High Septon Maynard in the HBO goliath. “Tom was a familiar face to many from his numerous television and film credits, including Doctor Who, James Bond and Game of Thrones. He was always a warm and friendly man to work with, and we send our condolences to his family at this sad time.” He also appeared as Duggan in Doctor Who in 1979, and featured in shows including Sherlock Holmes, Midsomer Murders, Peep Show and Foyle’s War. He also featured in James Bond hit Casino Royale. Actor Lisa Bowerman appeared alongside him in Doctor Who, and said in a post on social media: “Oh no… I hadn’t heard. How incredibly sad. He was wonderful.”
Everyone wants a good night of sleep. But if cutting screen time, caffeine, and late-night sugary treats haven’t moved the needle, truly restful sleep may seem out of reach. Before you lose all hope, there is another option—Blue Sky CBD’s Sleep Gels.
The absence of melatonin, a popular sleep aid, is a deliberate choice: while melatonin can help you fall asleep, it also leaves many people feeling foggy the next morning. Blue Sky’s Sleep Gels take a different approach, relying on 25mg of CBD (for relaxation effects) and 25mg of CBN (for its unique sedative properties). Plus, they’re free of THC.
Cindy Curletti had tried other CBD brands with little success—until she packed the Sleep Gels for a trip. That first night, she slept, in her words, “like a dreamboat.” Another Blue Sky user, Laura, has a similar story. After a frustrating cycle of waking up in the middle of the night, anxious and wide-eyed, rarely being able to fall back asleep, Laura found that Sleep Gels made a huge difference. Laura says “My sleep scores went from the 40s to the 80s, sometimes even hitting the 90s. It was life-changing.” Other Blue Sky fans report similar success, falling asleep faster and spending more time in deep and REM sleep.
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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has married her fiancé, Brian Glenn, in Las Vegas, according to TMZ, months after her dramatic split from President Donald Trump and departure from Congress. TMZ reported that Greene and Glenn tied the knot on Tuesday and were later seen in wedding attire walking hand-in-hand through the Bellagio Hotel before stopping at a craps table. The pair applied for a marriage license on July 24, according to Clark County records seen by the outlet. Greene announced her engagement to Glenn in December 2025, writing on X, “Happily Ever After.” They met in 2022 while they were getting divorced from their spouses, according to The Washington Post. Greene was married to Perry Greene from 1995 to 2022. They have three children together. In 2022, three days after Perry Greene filed for divorce from his wife, Brian Glenn also filed for divorce from his wife, Kerry. The couple has one son together. The wedding comes after Greene’s shock exit from Trump’s inner circle. Once a close ally, Trump branded her a “traitor” after disagreements on several issues. Greene announced in November 2025 that she would resign from Congress, saying, “I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for.”
Two Delta passenger planes flew so close to one another that both of their collision warning systems were triggered. Delta Flight 1568 aborted a landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as it flew in from Pittsburgh on Monday evening. The 14-year-old Boeing 737 had already been forced to divert to Chattanooga, Tennessee, due to bad weather, CNN reports. As it landed in Atlanta, air traffic control audio from ATC.net reveals the pilot was surprised to find a third jet on the runway. “Somebody on the runway?” recordings reveal the pilot asking. “He’s exiting now,” the tower responded. Not convinced, they replied, “going around,” aborting the landing. Delta flight 2472 was taking off from a parallel runway as the tower directed the 8-year-old Airbus A321 to climb 4,000 feet on a right turn. “Delta 1568, going around,” the pilot of the landing plane repeated before being told also to climb 4,000 feet on a right turn, setting off both planes’ anti-collision alarms. FlightRadar24 shows that at their closest point, they were 1,800 feet apart, with a 600-foot altitude difference. The tower guided them safely apart. In a statement, Delta said, “During the go-around, the flight crew maneuvered in accordance with established procedures while maintaining safe operations.”
Ben and Casey Affleck’s mother, Chris Affleck, died at age 83 from cardiopulmonary arrest while visiting her eldest son’s home, her death certificate verifies. She had pancreatic adenocarcinoma for months leading up to her death. Chris had been given six months to live in December after she was diagnosed with the most common kind of pancreatic cancer. The death certificate indicated that she died “visiting son’s residence” at 10:52 a.m. on June 2. “Her greatest wish after her diagnosis, however, was to live to see her grandson graduate high school,” her Boston Globe obituary read. “She did so, attending with her family on May 31, 2026. She died peacefully, in her sleep, two days later.” While her sons may be more famous than her, Chris also achieved great success. She graduated from Harvard University and spent over three decades as a public school teacher. She was also a lifelong civil rights advocate, campaigning in the Deep South during the 1960s, and was a founding board member of the Sustainable Cape project in Truro, Massachusetts.
Russia Charges Billionaire Telegram CEO With Aiding Terrorism
Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of Telegram, has been charged by Russian authorities with aiding terrorism and placed on an international wanted list. Russia’s Federal Security Service, also known as the FSB, alleges that Telegram failed to remove channels, chats and bots that were used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and extremist groups to organize terrorist attacks and cybercrime inside Russia. Officials also claimed a popular Telegram dating chatbot, Daivinchik/Leo, was used by Ukrainian operatives posing as young women to recruit Russians for inside information. Durov, 41, who now lives in Dubai and holds French and Emirati citizenship, has denied any wrongdoing. Earlier this year, he accused Moscow of inventing criminal allegations as part of an effort to suppress privacy and free speech by restricting Telegram. If convicted in Russia, he could face up to life in prison. The charges come as Russia continues tightening control over the internet following 2022’s full invasion of Ukraine. Telegram joins WhatsApp and other foreign platforms that have been banned while promoting its state-backed messaging app, MAX. Durov, who has a net worth of up to $15 billion, also remains under investigation in France following his 2024 arrest over allegations that Telegram failed to control criminal activity on the platform.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
French DJ Kavinsky, 50, was found dead in his Paris home on Tuesday evening. The electropop musician’s real name was Vincent Belorgey. Prosecutors are still investigating the artist’s cause of death, but no suspicious elements were found at the scene. Sources told French newspaper Le Figaro that Belorgey had been complaining of headaches for several days leading up to his death, prompting speculation he suffered a stroke. Kavinsky played the finale song of the 2024 Olympic Games, which became the most Shazamed song in a single day, setting a record for the music identifying app. That song, “Nightcall,” also played during the opening credits of the movie Drive, starring Ryan Gosling. The self-taught pianist was born in Seine-Saint-Denis, outside of Paris. He opened for the iconic French electronic music duo Daft Punk in the early 2000s. President of France Emmanuel Macron honored the DJ in a Facebook post, saying that Kavinsky was “a source of French pride forever.”
ICE arrested 16,701 parents of U.S. citizen children in six months, new figures reveal. The data covers October 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026 and was published on July 20 in ICE’s FY2026 detention statistics file, PunchUp reported. It also shows 17,890 parents of American children booked into detention over the same period, with 10,885 deported, the Daily Beast’s sister investigation Substack found. Extended across a full year, that arrest rate would hit roughly 33,400—well beyond the 24,545 recorded in 2018 at the height of family separation, and close to three-and-a-half times the 9,739 arrests logged in Joe Biden’s last full year in office, according to the analysis. Donald Trump, 80, has repeatedly said the crackdown is aimed at “the worst of the worst.” Border czar Tom Homan, 64, told Fox News on July 18 that “60 percent of everyone arrested right now is a criminal, 40 percent are non-criminal.” The same tables record six U.S. citizens arrested and five booked into detention during the six-month window, compared with one in 2022.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.