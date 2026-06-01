CEO Pay Gap Rises Under Trump as Workers Fall Further Behind

R&B and soul singer Peabo Bryson has suffered a stroke. A rep for the singer told Variety that the 75-year-old is receiving medical treatment in the hospital. “At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated,” the statement added. No other details were released. Over a career spanning more than five decades, Bryson has released nearly 20 studio albums, with hits including “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” and “Reaching for the Sky.” He also won two Grammy Awards for Beauty and the Beast, recorded with Celine Dion, and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, recorded with Regina Belle. Both songs won Oscars and helped cement Bryson’s reputation as one of the era’s leading balladeers. He went on to team up with Roberta Flack for the duet album Born to Love, before later scoring hits with Angela Bofill on “For You and I” and again with Belle on several successful collaborations.
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- 1Star Behind Oscar-Winning Disney Songs Suffers StrokeLEGENDARY SINGERHis career has spanned more than five decades.
- 2Hollywood Star Tears Into Audience Member for Bad BehaviorCURTAIN CALL CONTROVERSYShe accused the audience member of breaking the bond between the cast and audience.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3CEO Pay Gap Rises Under Trump as Workers Fall Further BehindTRUMP PUMPThe gap is becoming “obscene,” according to one expert.
- 4Rescuers Scramble to Reach Pair Trapped Deep in Flooded CaveRACE AGAINST THE CLOCKVillagers first entered the underground complex nearly two weeks ago.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ Star Dies at 99TV LEGENDHe featured in 31 seasons from 1968 to 2001.
- 6James Van Der Beek’s Ex-Wife Marries Months After His DeathWEDDING BELLSThe “Dawson’s Creek” star died following a battle with colorectal cancer.
- 7Country Music Star Melts Down on Stage and Flips PianoSTRIKE A CHORDVideos of the incident quickly circulated on social media.
- 8Commodores Co-Founder Dies at 75LEGEND PASSESReports said the musician died following a sudden medical event.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the StingPLUMP IT UPMutha’s new lip plumper imparts a non-sticky, cushiony finish.
- 9Obama’s White House Instagram Account HackedHACK TO THE FUTUREThe people responsible for the hacking have not been found.
- 10Pop Star and Actor Get Married in Intimate CeremonyNEWLYWED GLOWDua Lipa and Callum Turner looked happy as they walked out as a married couple.
Rosamund Pike returned to the stage after her performance this weekend to confront an audience member for using their phone during the play’s finale. Pike, who is playing a crown court judge in Inter Alia in London’s Wyndham Theatre, interrupted the show’s curtain call on Saturday to reprimand an audience member for texting during the show’s big finish. She accused the theater-goer of breaking the bond between the cast and audience. “She suggested that spotting someone texting in the climax of this devastatingly emotional play broke this bond. She seemed genuinely upset,” an audience member told The Times. They added that the moment left the whole crowd “stunned,” describing an emotional atmosphere after the 100-minute, no-interval performance in which Pike “gave her all.” They said Pike did not identify the audience member but joked that the person might be a doctor saving a life, adding that she hoped that was the case. The actress then received applause after addressing the audience. The incident adds to ongoing criticism from performers, including Imelda Staunton, Andrew Scott, Daniel Craig, Patti LuPone, and Benedict Cumberbatch, over audience etiquette in British theaters.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.
CEO Pay Gap Rises Under Trump as Workers Fall Further Behind
America’s CEOs got another raise last year. A new Associated Press survey found the typical S&P 500 chief executive received a compensation package worth $17.7 million in 2025, up nearly six percent from the year before. The median employee at those companies earned $89,744, a 4.7 percent increase. At half the companies surveyed, a worker earning the company’s median salary would need 200 years to make what the CEO earned in a single year. Last year, that figure stood at 192 years. The findings come as many workers continue feeling squeezed by years of elevated prices, with some cutting spending and relying on credit cards to cover everyday expenses. “At a time when working families are struggling with rising costs, it’s obscene to see CEO pay continuing to skyrocket,” Sarah Anderson of the Institute for Policy Studies said. Some of the biggest disparities were at low-wage employers. Coca-Cola’s chief executive earned nearly 1,739 times the company’s median worker pay. At TJX Companies, which runs T.J. Maxx among other retailers, the ratio was about 1,774-to-1. Meanwhile, shareholders continue overwhelmingly approving executive pay packages, with the average “say on pay” vote receiving around 90 percent support.
Search-and-rescue workers are scrambling to save the two remaining people still stranded inside a cave after the complex flooded due to heavy rainfall in Laos almost two weeks ago. A team of experts has already retrieved the other five members of the group of villagers, who are understood to have entered the cave, located around 75 miles north of the capital of Vientiane, last month in search of gold and other valuable minerals. Rescue workers from Laos and nearby Thailand are leading the efforts, supported by divers from Malaysia, Finland, Indonesia, France, Japan, and Australia. Some of those divers previously worked on the daring rescue of a group of schoolboys from another flooded cave in Thailand back in 2018. Lee Kian Lie, a Malaysian diver helping with the Laotian rescue mission, said Monday they had begun trying to drain the cave. “We will go into the suspected area to continue the search if the water level is lowered,” he said, adding that other members of the group are exploring other possible routes to reach the remaining two villagers.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
A fixture of one of America’s most cherished children’s television shows has died just days before his 100th birthday. Joe Negri, the jazz guitarist who played Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, died of natural causes at age 99, according to his daughter Lisa Negri. Long before generations of viewers knew him from Fred Rogers’ television neighborhood, Negri had already built a remarkable music career. Born in Pittsburgh in 1926, he started playing instruments as a young child after receiving a ukulele from his father at age 3. By 16, he was touring the country with swing bands. Negri went on to perform on radio programs, play clubs frequented by dancers, including Fred and Gene Kelly, and expand his repertoire across multiple instruments. But his most enduring role came as Handyman Negri. He appeared throughout the entire run of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, remaining a familiar face across 31 seasons from 1968 to 2001. Even after the show ended, Negri continued teaching music for years before retiring in 2019. That same year, Pennsylvania honored him with a Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award, recognizing his contributions to music and the community.
James Van Der Beek’s former wife has remarried three months after the actor’s death. Heather McComb, who was married to the “Dawson’s Creek” star from 2003 until their 2010 divorce, announced in a social media post that she had tied the knot with Scott Michael Campbell. The wedding comes shortly after Van Der Beek’s death in February, following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. The actor, best known for playing Dawson Leery, was 48. He was survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children. Sharing news of her marriage, McComb wrote: “Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister [Essence Atkins surrounded] by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city Missoula Montana. Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good,” she added. “Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!” McComb had publicly mourned Van Der Beek after his death, writing that she was “heartbroken over the loss of beloved James” and “especially heartbroken” for “his amazing family.”
Country music star Morgan Wallen stunned fans in Denver after appearing to lose his temper on stage and overturn a piano during a concert. The 33-year-old was performing “Sand in My Boots” on Friday when apparent technical difficulties disrupted the song. Footage posted by concertgoers shows Wallen growing increasingly frustrated before stepping away from the piano and completing the performance a cappella. Once the song ended, Wallen walked back across the stage, pushed the piano several feet and knocked it onto its side, prompting a loud response from the audience. Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media. The unexpected display did not end the concert. Wallen remained on stage and continued performing for fans for the rest of the evening. The incident came as the chart-topping singer travels the country on his latest tour, which launched in Minneapolis in April.
One of the musicians behind some of the most recognizable songs of the 1970s has died. Ronald LaPread, a founding member and bassist of the Commodores, was 75, according to a social media post from his daughter, Soraya LaPread. No cause of death was announced, though the New Zealand Herald reported that he died in Auckland following a sudden medical event. LaPread helped launch the group alongside Lionel Richie, Walter “Clyde” Orange, William King, Milan Williams, and Thomas McClary while they were students at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. The band, which signed with Motown in 1972, went on to become one of the label’s biggest acts, producing hits including “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and “Easy.” “It is with very heavy heart that I must announce that my Father Ronald LaPread has passed,” his daughter wrote. LaPread remained with the Commodores from 1970 through 1986 before relocating to New Zealand, where he lived for the next four decades. He appeared on 11 albums during the group’s peak years. Tuskegee Mayor Chris Lee said LaPread’s career “would impact music fans around the world.” His death comes after the current Commodores lineup announced it would not perform at the Freedom 250-linked Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., saying, “We support the betterment of all Americans.”
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As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.
Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.
Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.
Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.
The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.
The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.
Former President Barack Obama’s White House Instagram account has been hacked. The @obamawhitehouse account posted a message that translated to “The White House is under Shiites’ control,” before it was restored. The hack was first reported by TMZ on Sunday, which printed screen shots of some of the AI-generated Instagram stories that were posted. The hack was not related to Obama’s personal Instagram account, which has 42 million followers, but the official account for his presidency, which still has 2.4 million followers, despite being last updated in December 2017. A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to TMZ that the account had been hacked, but noted it has since been secured and the unauthorized content removed. There is no information on who was responsible for the hacking. The Daily Beast has contacted Meta for comment. Obama’s Twitter account was previously hacked in July 2020, during a coordinated campaign that also targeted Elon Musk, Bill Gates and former President Joe Biden. The last post on the Obama White House account shows the Obama family holding hands and walking with a crowd behind them. “Yes we can. Yes we did,” the caption read. “Thank you for being a part of the past eight years.”
British pop star Dua Lipa, 30, married actor Callum Turner, 36, in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. The One Kiss singer and Eternity actor tied the knot at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The couple was joined by a small group of friends and family, and the ceremony is understood to have preceded a larger three-day wedding celebration they are planning in Sicily, The Sun reported. Lipa wore a Schiaparelli couture suit dress designed by Daniel Roseberry, along with an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones, Vogue reported. Lipa and Turner sparked romance rumors in January 2024 and went Instagram official in July of that year. The Levitating singer confirmed their engagement in an interview with British Vogue last June. At the time, the singer told the outlet that she wanted to finish her Radical Optimism Tour before getting married, a promise she kept, as her tour ended in December 2025. “They have rented out multiple huge venues for the multi-event extravaganza,” a source told The Sun about the couple’s alleged upcoming second wedding in Sicily, which, according to insiders, includes a guest list featuring Sir Elton John, Charli XCX, and Tove Lo.