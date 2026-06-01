James Van Der Beek’s Ex-Wife Marries 3 Months After His Death

James Van Der Beek’s former wife has remarried three months after the actor’s death. Heather McComb, who was married to the “Dawson’s Creek” star from 2003 until their 2010 divorce, announced in a social media post that she had tied the knot with Scott Michael Campbell. The wedding comes shortly after Van Der Beek’s death in February, following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. The actor, best known for playing Dawson Leery, was 48. He was survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children. Sharing news of her marriage, McComb wrote: “Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister [Essence Atkins surrounded] by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city Missoula Montana. Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good,” she added. “Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!” McComb had publicly mourned Van Der Beek after his death, writing that she was “heartbroken over the loss of beloved James” and “especially heartbroken” for “his amazing family.”