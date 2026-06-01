Star Behind Oscar-Winning Disney Songs Suffers Stroke

R&B and soul singer Peabo Bryson has suffered a stroke. A rep for the singer told Variety that the 75-year-old is receiving medical treatment in the hospital. “At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated,” the statement added. No other details were released. Over a career spanning more than five decades, Bryson has released nearly 20 studio albums, with hits including “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” and “Reaching for the Sky.” He also won two Grammy Awards for Beauty and the Beast, recorded with Celine Dion, and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, recorded with Regina Belle. Both songs won Oscars and helped cement Bryson’s reputation as one of the era’s leading balladeers. He went on to team up with Roberta Flack for the duet album Born to Love, before later scoring hits with Angela Bofill on “For You and I” and again with Belle on several successful collaborations.