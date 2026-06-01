Barack Obama’s White House Instagram Account Has Been Hacked
Former President Barack Obama’s White House Instagram account has been hacked. The @obamawhitehouse account posted a message that translated to “The White House is under Shiites’ control,” before it was restored. The hack was first reported by TMZ on Sunday, which printed screen shots of some of the AI-generated Instagram stories that were posted. The hack was not related to Obama’s personal Instagram account, which has 42 million followers, but the official account for his presidency, which still has 2.4 million followers, despite being last updated in December 2017. A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to TMZ that the account had been hacked, but noted it has since been secured and the unauthorized content removed. There is no information on who was responsible for the hacking. The Daily Beast has contacted Meta for comment. Obama’s Twitter account was previously hacked in July 2020, during a coordinated campaign that also targeted Elon Musk, Bill Gates and former President Joe Biden. The last post on the Obama White House account shows the Obama family holding hands and walking with a crowd behind them. “Yes we can. Yes we did,” the caption read. “Thank you for being a part of the past eight years.”