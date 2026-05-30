Chaos Erupts After Passenger Tries to Rush United Airlines Cockpit
A United Airlines flight had a mid-air security scare Friday after a passenger allegedly tried to rush the cockpit, forcing an emergency diversion. A United spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Beast that Flight UA2005 departed Chicago O’Hare bound for Minneapolis before being diverted to Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, “to address a security concern with an unruly passenger.” According to Metro, the passenger attempted to breach the cockpit while “ranting in Russian,” prompting the crew to take action. The incident escalated to the point that pilots reportedly issued a squawk 7500 code—the emergency signal used to discreetly alert air traffic controllers to a potential hijacking or unlawful interference aboard an aircraft. WTVM reports that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office escorted the passenger off the aircraft and took him into custody. The aircraft, carrying 147 passengers and six crew members, landed safely in Madison, with no injuries reported, according to People. Federal authorities are now investigating the incident, according to WTVM. The airline confirmed that the flight continued to its original destination, Minneapolis, later on Friday.