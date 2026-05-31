Pop Star and Actor Get Married in Intimate Ceremony
British pop star Dua Lipa, 30, married actor Callum Turner, 36, in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. The One Kiss singer and Eternity actor tied the knot at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The couple was joined by a small group of friends and family, and the ceremony is understood to have preceded a larger three-day wedding celebration they are planning in Sicily, The Sun reported. Lipa wore a Schiaparelli couture suit dress designed by Daniel Roseberry, along with an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones, Vogue reported. Lipa and Turner sparked romance rumors in January 2024 and went Instagram official in July of that year. The Levitating singer confirmed their engagement in an interview with British Vogue last June. At the time, the singer told the outlet that she wanted to finish her Radical Optimism Tour before getting married, a promise she kept, as her tour ended in December 2025. “They have rented out multiple huge venues for the multi-event extravaganza,” a source told The Sun about the couple’s alleged upcoming second wedding in Sicily, which, according to insiders, includes a guest list featuring Sir Elton John, Charli XCX, and Tove Lo.