Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Miniature Horse Heist Prompts Major Police Response

BIG STIR UP
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 05.30.26 10:09PM EDT 
Police are pleading with the public for help finding this stolen miniature Argentine Falabella stallion and his mate.
Police are pleading with the public for help finding this stolen miniature Argentine Falabella stallion and his mate. Kent Police/Kent Police

Police are appealing to the public for help in recovering a miniature brown speckled stallion and his partner, a black mare, both stolen from a British farm in Kent, England. The animals are a breeding pair of rare Argentine Falabella horses, each standing just 2′ 8″ tall. The breed dates back to the mid-19th century. Police have undertaken house-to-house searches, and are poring over CCTV footage from the countryside near Edenbridge. They’re asking anyone who has seen the animals of their captors, or seen them on home surveillance cameras, to contact them. Investigators believe the horses were snatched sometime overnight between May 27 and May 28. A gate was damaged in the heist. The breed is prized for its appearance and friendly temperament, according to the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre sanctuary, which provides homes for a variety of animals.

Read it at Sky News

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2
Oscar Winner’s Actress Sister Dies at 69
SISTER'S TRIBUTE
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.30.26 8:39PM EDT 
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis (L) and Kelly Lee Curtis arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "Hitchcock" at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 20, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.
Barry King/FilmMagic

Kelly Lee Curtis, the actress and older sister of Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, has died at 69. The Oscar-winning actress announced the news in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, describing Kelly as her “first friend and lifelong confidant.” “She was jaw-droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress,” Curtis wrote, remembering her sister’s love of family, and her famous Christmas cookies. Kelly Lee Curtis appeared alongside Jamie in the 1983 comedy Trading Places and later worked as her assistant on films including Freaky Friday and Christmas with the Kranks. She also built an acting career of her own, appearing in TV series including The Sentinel and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, as well as films such as Magic Sticks. Born in 1956 to Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis spent decades working in film and television before later turning to documentary filmmaking. “She passed away in her home. In nature. At peace,” Jamie wrote. “I’ll see you on down the line.”

A black and white photo of Kelly Curtis, posted to Instagram by her sister, Jamie Lee Curtis.
Kelly Curtis, an American actress and the sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, has died. Instagram
Read it at Variety

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New to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners
A FRESH TAKE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.15.26 5:08PM EDT 
A person sliding a Batch Micro Mints tin into the front pocket of their jeans, showing the compact, pocket-sized design of the packaging.
BATCH

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.

Micro Mints
30 mints per tin
Shop At BATCH

Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.

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3
Meteorologists Reveal What Caused Mystery Boom That Shook New England
ROCK AND ROLL
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 05.30.26 7:01PM EDT 

A loud boom that shook homes and buildings rang out Saturday afternoon across New England. Weather experts say it was likely caused by an exploding meteor that burned up while entering Earth’s atmosphere just east of Boston. Noise from the meteor’s journey to Earth traveled far and wide, with reports of the boom coming from Boston, Cambridge, Medford, Cape Cod, and into Rhode Island. While no visible debris has been reported so far, residents of the affected areas inundated local newsrooms with calls to report the incident—and spread the word more broadly on social media platforms. The sonic boom, initially thought to have been caused by an explosion, was quickly identified as caused by a meteor through satellite imagery from NOAA’s GOES-East satellite. WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher confirmed via an Instagram post that the noise “was a meteor that exploded... just off the South Shore, outside of Boston.” He added: “We can tell because of satellite data.” No thunder or storm conditions were reported in the area, and the flashes recorded by NOAA were consistent with a bolide meteor—a very bright exploding meteor. Bolides are relatively common and can produce a loud boom along with their distinct flash of light.

Read it at CBS News

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4
Chaos Erupts After Passenger Tries to Rush United Airlines Cockpit
MIDAIR MELTDOWN
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.30.26 10:48AM EDT 
United Airlines
A United airlines jet lines up with the runway as it come in for a landing at O'Hare airport December 5, 2002. United Airlines' credit rating was slashed to "default" grade and trading of its stock halted on Thursday after U.S. government rejection of a loan guarantee made bankruptcy of the world's No. 2 airline virtually certain. REUTERS/Scott Olson SJO Scott Olson/REUTERS

A United Airlines flight had a mid-air security scare Friday after a passenger allegedly tried to rush the cockpit, forcing an emergency diversion. A United spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Beast that Flight UA2005 departed Chicago O’Hare bound for Minneapolis before being diverted to Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, “to address a security concern with an unruly passenger.” According to Metro, the passenger attempted to breach the cockpit while “ranting in Russian,” prompting the crew to take action. The incident escalated to the point that pilots reportedly issued a squawk 7500 code—the emergency signal used to discreetly alert air traffic controllers to a potential hijacking or unlawful interference aboard an aircraft. WTVM reports that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office escorted the passenger off the aircraft and took him into custody. The aircraft, carrying 147 passengers and six crew members, landed safely in Madison, with no injuries reported, according to People. Federal authorities are now investigating the incident, according to WTVM. The airline confirmed that the flight continued to its original destination, Minneapolis, later on Friday.

Read it at People

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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5
Students for Trump Founder Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Woman—Again
PUNCHING DOWN
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.30.26 5:09AM EDT 
Published 05.30.26 3:27AM EDT 
Ryan Fournier speaks to the crowd during the SAVE AMERICA TOUR.
Ryan Fournier speaks to the crowd during the SAVE AMERICA TOUR at The Bowl at Sugar Hill on January 3rd, 2021 in Sugar Hill, Georgia. Fournier co-founder STUDENTS FOR TRUMP in 2015. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Students for Trump co-founder Ryan Fournier was arrested on May 26 for allegedly punching a woman who tried to wake him. According to the alleged victim, a woman Fournier had been dating for two months, Fournier was “apparently intoxicated” and struck her in the face with a closed fist on waking. The right-winger started Students for Trump while at Campbell University and has since become the executive director of Radical Alert, a conservative activist group that claims to track political violence from the left. According to the affidavit, Fournier said, “I’ll kill everyone here” and “Do you want to die today?” during the attack. A witness, Fournier’s roommate, confirmed the victim looked like she had been struck in the face. This is not Fournier’s first brush with the law; the right-wing advocate was arrested in 2023 for allegedly striking his then-girlfriend in the face with a gun. Charges in that case were later dropped by the district attorney. On this latest charge, he has pleaded not guilty, and a hearing is scheduled for July 7. His attorney has not commented publicly on the incident.

Read it at People

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6
Voters Hit With a Same-Name Senate Curveball
DOUBLE DAN
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 05.29.26 11:31PM EDT 
Dan Sullivan
POOL/REUTERS

Two Dan Sullivans are running for Senate in Alaska—both as Republicans. On Friday, former teacher and U.S. Forest Service employee Dan Sullivan announced his candidacy to replace incumbent two-term senator... Dan Sullivan. “We need a Sullivan who stands up for Alaska,” the newer Sullivan’s campaign website reads. To prevent confusion at the ballot box, middle initials will be used, a state Division of Elections spokesperson told KTUU Anchorage. A nonpartisan primary will take place in August; from there, the top four candidates will compete in the ranked-choice general election in November. Also on the ballot is Democratic former Rep. Mary Peltola, who held the state’s at-large House seat from August 2022 until last January. Several election forecasters rate the race as “lean Republican.” It’s not the first time voters may feel like they’re seeing double; in 2020, two men named Jerry Garcia ran for constable in the Houston area (one Garcia won). In 2025 alone, candidates in 215 elections across 15 states shared a last name with their competitor.

Read it at Alaska's News Source

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7
Top Trump Aide Quits the White House
TRUMPWORLD EXIT
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 05.29.26 6:50AM EDT 
Sonny Joy Nelson, Special Assistant to the President and White House Director of Media Affairs.
Sonny Joy Nelson, Special Assistant to the President and White House Director of Media Affairs. LinkedIn

President Donald Trump’s special assistant and director of media affairs has said she is departing the White House to establish her own media booking and communications consultancy, Cornerstone Strategics. Sonny Joy Nelson, a staunch MAGA supporter, has worked with Trump since his 2024 campaign and has held communications roles within the president’s political orbit since 2020. The North Carolina native announced in March that she is pregnant with her second child, a baby boy due in October. “Sonny is the best media booker in the business—and it’s not even close,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who gave birth to a baby girl this month, said in a statement to Axios. “But, most importantly, she is well respected by everyone she works with because she’s a hard worker and a great person,” Leavitt added. Nelson told Axios that her firm is “inspired by Jesus as the cornerstone of my life” and that its goal is to “create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting.” Nelson is an outspoken Christian and an anti-abortion advocate. A replacement for Nelson’s role has not yet been announced. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Read it at Axios

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8
Trump Makes Death of Legendary Sports Star All About Himself
TYPICAL TRUMP
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.29.26 3:59PM EDT 
Claude Lemieux.
Claude Lemieux. Harry How/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has used the death of four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux to tell people the hockey legend was one of his biggest supporters. Lemieux was found dead by his son in the family’s furniture store at 3:32 am on May 28. Authorities have since ruled the death a suicide. In a statement posted nearly 20 hours after Lemieux’s body was found, Trump called the player “a true Legend of the Game” and “a tremendous ‘TRUMP’ supporter.” Trump further stated that “Claude will be missed by all who love Winning and Toughness” and ended the post with “#MAGA.” Family members of the former N.J. Devil have posted tributes to Lemieux as well—none of which mention Trump. His son, professional ice hockey player Brendan, 30, posted on Instagram, “I love you, Dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you.” The N.J. Devils said, “Claude leaves behind a lasting legacy within our game that he gave so much to.”

Trump's Truth Social post in response to Claude Lemieux
@realDonaldTrump on Truth Social
Read it at The New York Post

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This Peptide-Infused Lip Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the Sting
PLUMP IT UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 05.27.26 4:26PM EDT 
Mutha Pucker Up Lip Plump
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Mutha.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.

Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.

Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.

Mutha Pucker Up Lip Plumping Gloss
Shop At Mutha$35

Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.

The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.

The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.

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9
Republicans’ Distrust of Science Is Affecting Their Health
VAX NOT GOOD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.29.26 1:35PM EDT 
A man reacts during an anti-vaccine demonstration, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Central Park, New York City, U.S., July 24, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
David Dee Delgado/REUTERS

Republicans’ distrust of the medical system is leading to a widening healthcare gap, a new study has revealed. Findings published in Nature Human Behavior used survey data gathered in 2024 to show two key stages: one in the 2010s and the second around the COVID-19 pandemic. “Part one is this gap starts to emerge in the 2010s, and it seems like it’s a byproduct of education polarization,” said the study’s co-author and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, political science professor Neil O’Brian. “Folks without a college degree move to the right... That happens for a variety of reasons. Education is a pretty strong predictor of health.” The second phase emerged when typical indicators, such as education, failed to explain the differences in health outcomes. Vaccination rates didn’t completely explain it either, and instead, they found distrust has become baked into conservative populism. O’Brian added, “We turn to the survey data and show that people on the right are less likely to trust, engage, or use medicines to treat chronic illness relative to the left.” “People on the Right are less likely to go to their doctor, less likely to trust their doctor, less likely to think medicines to treat hypertension are safe and effective,” O’Brian added.

Read it at The Guardian

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10
Olympic Gymnast, 41, Dies in Car Crash
GONE TOO SOON
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.29.26 12:56PM EDT 
Published 05.29.26 12:55PM EDT 
France's Gael da Silva competes in the vault during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games
Phil Noble

Olympic gymnast Gaël Da Silva, 41, has died in a car accident on May 26. No other details have been released about the fatal crash. Nicknamed “Gaou,” the French gymnast who competed at the 2012 London Olympics helped the team place eighth overall. Prior to this, he competed in the 2012 European Championship and won a Bronze medal for his floor exercise. Da Silva is remembered through his wife, Camille, with whom he shares three children: Hugo, 12, Jules, 9, and Lou, 6. Since the announcement of Da Silva’s passing, tributes have been posted on social media from other gymnasts. International Gymnastics Magazine stated, “We’re saddened to share that Gaël Da Silva, a 2012 French Olympian, passed away on May 26, 2026, at the age of 41. Rest in peace. RIP.”

Read it at People

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