Comedian Spotted for First Time Since Near-Fatal Overdose
Andy Dick has resurfaced in public for the first time since a near-fatal overdose left him unconscious on a Hollywood sidewalk late last year. The comedian, 60, was photographed signing autographs and chatting with fans at The Hollywood Show convention in Los Angeles on Friday. The rare appearance comes just five months after Dick was found unresponsive during an apparent overdose in December. Video obtained by TMZ showed bystanders scrambling to revive him after he reportedly smoked crack cocaine with a stranger on the street. Dick was revived after receiving four doses of Narcan and later told Page Six he had “legit died.” “This is not funny,” he said in January. “They say I came back to life, sat up, and the first thing outta my mouth was, ‘Where’s the vodka?’” The former NewsRadio star subsequently entered a rehab facility in Palm Springs before checking himself out less than two months later. In March, Dick joked about the incident during an appearance on comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast, saying: “There were no bright lights. I wish [there were], I’d go back.”