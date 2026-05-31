Flight Turns Around Midair Over Possible Security Threat
A United Airlines flight to Spain was diverted back to New Jersey on Saturday over a possible security threat. According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the flight departed Newark at 6 p.m. bound for Palma de Mallorca but returned to Newark at 9:37 p.m. The aircraft was carrying 190 passengers and 12 crew members, ABC News reported. Passengers were required to evacuate the plane and undergo additional screening by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Customs and Border Patrol before being allowed to board a separate flight on Sunday morning, which landed in Spain that afternoon. Air traffic control audio suggests security personnel were called to inspect the aircraft after someone named their Bluetooth device a “certain four-letter word,” according to ABC News. One passenger allegedly posted on social media that crew members asked everyone to turn off their Bluetooth devices, but two remained active. The incident comes just a day after an unruly passenger allegedly attempted to rush the cockpit, forcing an emergency diversion on another United Airlines flight. The Daily Beast has contacted the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and United Airlines for further comment.