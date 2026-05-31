Federal Lawyers are Fleeing Trump Administration in Droves

A United Airlines flight to Spain was diverted back to New Jersey on Saturday over a possible security threat. According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the flight departed Newark at 6 p.m. bound for Palma de Mallorca but returned to Newark at 9:37 p.m. The aircraft was carrying 190 passengers and 12 crew members, ABC News reported. Passengers were required to evacuate the plane and undergo additional screening by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Customs and Border Patrol before being allowed to board a separate flight on Sunday morning, which landed in Spain that afternoon. Air traffic control audio suggests security personnel were called to inspect the aircraft after someone named their Bluetooth device a “certain four-letter word,” according to ABC News. One passenger allegedly posted on social media that crew members asked everyone to turn off their Bluetooth devices, but two remained active. The incident comes just a day after an unruly passenger allegedly attempted to rush the cockpit, forcing an emergency diversion on another United Airlines flight. The Daily Beast has contacted the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and United Airlines for further comment.
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- 1Flight Turns Around Midair Over Possible Security ThreatANOTHER DIVERSIONA passenger allegedly named their Bluetooth device a “certain four-letter word.”
- 2Federal Lawyers are Fleeing Trump Administration in DrovesORDER IN THE COURTThere’s been an exodus of more than 10,000 lawyers since January 2025.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 320-Year-Old Director’s Movie Shatters Records at Box OfficeRECORD-BREAKINGGen Z creatives are taking over.
- 4Pop Star and Actor Get Married in Intimate CeremonyNEWLYWED GLOWDua Lipa and Callum Turner looked happy as they walked out as a married couple.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Comedian Spotted for First Time Since Near-Fatal OverdoseSTILL STANDINGAndy Dick was photographed signing autographs five months after overdosing on a sidewalk in Hollywood.
- 6Oscar Winner’s Actress Sister Dies at 69SISTER'S TRIBUTEJamie Lee Curtis announced the death of her sister, Kelly, in a heartfelt tribute.
- 7Source of Mystery Boom That Shook New England RevealedROCK AND ROLLThe sound could be heard across Greater Boston.
- 8Mini Horse Heist Kicks Off Giant InvestigationBIG STIR UPPolice are asking for the public’s help in recovering a pair of rare Argentine Falabella horses, each standing less than 3 feet tall.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the StingPLUMP IT UPMutha’s new lip plumper imparts a non-sticky, cushiony finish.
- 9Chaos Erupts After Passenger Tries to Rush Flight CockpitMIDAIR MELTDOWNA flight bound for Minneapolis was forced to divert to Madison, Wisconsin.
- 10Students for Trump Co-Founder Arrested for Alleged AssaultPUNCHING DOWNRyan Fournier is accused of taking a swing at a woman in his apartment.
Federal Lawyers are Fleeing Trump Administration in Droves
An alarming new report reveals that one in five lawyers working for the federal government has left their job since the start of the second Trump administration. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser told the New York Times that he hired 22 lawyers from across the federal government in the past year and said his new hires were leaving because they “want no part” in Trump’s government. “That’s translating directly to people saying, ‘I want to be part of organizations that actually operate with integrity, that people want to be a part of, that people feel good about doing the right thing,’” he told the Times. Even conservative law students are unsure about signing up with Trump. “A lot of people my age are asking, ‘Is it worth getting a job, and will that help career-wise — having one year of Trump administration experience on your résumé?’” one said. The Justice Department, which employs more than a quarter of all government lawyers, saw the largest decline in raw numbers, according to the Times, but other departments, including the Department of Education, lost a greater share. Another law student who declined a D.O.J. summer internship said the department has a bad reputation among his peers. “Some people have explicitly said they would see a person willing to go to work at this D.O.J. as somebody they couldn’t trust,” he said.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.
It’s been a huge win for Gen Z this weekend, with 20-year-old director Kane Parsons’ Backrooms smashing expectations and bringing in $81 million domestically and $118 million total with international sales. The movie follows Parsons’s hit YouTube series of the same concept, in which a furniture store owner is led into a world of endless, nondescript rooms. With a production budget of just $10 million, the film has broken numerous records with its staggering opening: the biggest opening weekend for A24, Parsons as the youngest director to have a No. 1 box office film, the biggest debut in history for original horror, and the best start for a first-time filmmaker behind a non-franchise film. Obsession, also directed by Gen Z YouTuber Curry Barker, continued to impress in its third week, still holding second place at the box office with $26.4 million earned this weekend. The production budget for the flick was less than $1 million. More disappointing was the shocking 70percent drop in ticket sales for the Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian and Grogu. It seems the franchise’s historic popularity just isn’t bringing the money in for Disney.
British pop star Dua Lipa, 30, married actor Callum Turner, 36, in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. The One Kiss singer and Eternity actor tied the knot at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The couple was joined by a small group of friends and family, and the ceremony is understood to have preceded a larger three-day wedding celebration they are planning in Sicily, The Sun reported. Lipa wore a Schiaparelli couture suit dress designed by Daniel Roseberry, along with an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones, Vogue reported. Lipa and Turner sparked romance rumors in January 2024 and went Instagram official in July of that year. The Levitating singer confirmed their engagement in an interview with British Vogue last June. At the time, the singer told the outlet that she wanted to finish her Radical Optimism Tour before getting married, a promise she kept, as her tour ended in December 2025. “They have rented out multiple huge venues for the multi-event extravaganza,” a source told The Sun about the couple’s alleged upcoming second wedding in Sicily, which, according to insiders, includes a guest list featuring Sir Elton John, Charli XCX, and Tove Lo.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Andy Dick has resurfaced in public for the first time since a near-fatal overdose left him unconscious on a Hollywood sidewalk late last year. The comedian, 60, was photographed signing autographs and chatting with fans at The Hollywood Show convention in Los Angeles on Friday. The rare appearance comes just five months after Dick was found unresponsive during an apparent overdose in December. Video obtained by TMZ showed bystanders scrambling to revive him after he reportedly smoked crack cocaine with a stranger on the street. Dick was revived after receiving four doses of Narcan and later told Page Six he had “legit died.” “This is not funny,” he said in January. “They say I came back to life, sat up, and the first thing outta my mouth was, ‘Where’s the vodka?’” The former NewsRadio star subsequently entered a rehab facility in Palm Springs before checking himself out less than two months later. In March, Dick joked about the incident during an appearance on comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast, saying: “There were no bright lights. I wish [there were], I’d go back.”
Kelly Lee Curtis, the actress and older sister of Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, has died at 69. The Oscar-winning actress announced the news in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, describing Kelly as her “first friend and lifelong confidant.” “She was jaw-droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress,” Curtis wrote, remembering her sister’s love of family, and her famous Christmas cookies. Kelly Lee Curtis appeared alongside Jamie in the 1983 comedy Trading Places and later worked as her assistant on films including Freaky Friday and Christmas with the Kranks. She also built an acting career of her own, appearing in TV series including The Sentinel and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, as well as films such as Magic Sticks. Born in 1956 to Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis spent decades working in film and television before later turning to documentary filmmaking. “She passed away in her home. In nature. At peace,” Jamie wrote. “I’ll see you on down the line.”
A loud boom that shook homes and buildings rang out Saturday afternoon across New England. Weather experts say it was likely caused by an exploding meteor that burned up while entering Earth’s atmosphere just east of Boston. Noise from the meteor’s journey to Earth traveled far and wide, with reports of the boom coming from Boston, Cambridge, Medford, Cape Cod, and into Rhode Island. While no visible debris has been reported so far, residents of the affected areas inundated local newsrooms with calls to report the incident—and spread the word more broadly on social media platforms. The sonic boom, initially thought to have been caused by an explosion, was quickly identified as caused by a meteor through satellite imagery from NOAA’s GOES-East satellite. WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher confirmed via an Instagram post that the noise “was a meteor that exploded... just off the South Shore, outside of Boston.” He added: “We can tell because of satellite data.” No thunder or storm conditions were reported in the area, and the flashes recorded by NOAA were consistent with a bolide meteor—a very bright exploding meteor. Bolides are relatively common and can produce a loud boom along with their distinct flash of light.
Police are appealing to the public for help in recovering a miniature brown speckled stallion and his partner, a black mare, both stolen from a British farm in Kent, England. The animals are a breeding pair of rare Argentine Falabella horses, each standing just 2′ 8″ tall. The breed dates back to the mid-19th century. Police have undertaken house-to-house searches, and are poring over CCTV footage from the countryside near Edenbridge. They’re asking anyone who has seen the animals of their captors, or seen them on home surveillance cameras, to contact them. Investigators believe the horses were snatched sometime overnight between May 27 and May 28. A gate was damaged in the heist. The breed is prized for its appearance and friendly temperament, according to the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre sanctuary, which provides homes for a variety of animals.
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As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.
Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.
Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.
Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.
The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.
The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.
A United Airlines flight had a mid-air security scare Friday after a passenger allegedly tried to rush the cockpit, forcing an emergency diversion. A United spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Beast that Flight UA2005 departed Chicago O’Hare bound for Minneapolis before being diverted to Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, “to address a security concern with an unruly passenger.” According to Metro, the passenger attempted to breach the cockpit while “ranting in Russian,” prompting the crew to take action. The incident escalated to the point that pilots reportedly issued a squawk 7500 code—the emergency signal used to discreetly alert air traffic controllers to a potential hijacking or unlawful interference aboard an aircraft. WTVM reports that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office escorted the passenger off the aircraft and took him into custody. The aircraft, carrying 147 passengers and six crew members, landed safely in Madison, with no injuries reported, according to People. Federal authorities are now investigating the incident, according to WTVM. The airline confirmed that the flight continued to its original destination, Minneapolis, later on Friday.
Students for Trump co-founder Ryan Fournier was arrested on May 26 for allegedly punching a woman who tried to wake him. According to the alleged victim, a woman Fournier had been dating for two months, Fournier was “apparently intoxicated” and struck her in the face with a closed fist on waking. The right-winger started Students for Trump while at Campbell University and has since become the executive director of Radical Alert, a conservative activist group that claims to track political violence from the left. According to the affidavit, Fournier said, “I’ll kill everyone here” and “Do you want to die today?” during the attack. A witness, Fournier’s roommate, confirmed the victim looked like she had been struck in the face. This is not Fournier’s first brush with the law; the right-wing advocate was arrested in 2023 for allegedly striking his then-girlfriend in the face with a gun. Charges in that case were later dropped by the district attorney. On this latest charge, he has pleaded not guilty, and a hearing is scheduled for July 7. His attorney has not commented publicly on the incident.