Country Music Star Melts Down on Stage and Flips Piano

Country music star Morgan Wallen stunned fans in Denver after appearing to lose his temper on stage and overturn a piano during a concert. The 33-year-old was performing “Sand in My Boots” on Friday when apparent technical difficulties disrupted the song. Footage posted by concertgoers shows Wallen growing increasingly frustrated before stepping away from the piano and completing the performance a cappella. Once the song ended, Wallen walked back across the stage, pushed the piano several feet and knocked it onto its side, prompting a loud response from the audience. Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media. The unexpected display did not end the concert. Wallen remained on stage and continued performing for fans for the rest of the evening. The incident came as the chart-topping singer travels the country on his latest tour, which launched in Minneapolis in April.

@countrycentral Morgan Wallen flipped his piano in Denver last night after experiencing technical difficulties while singing "Sand In My Boots." #morganwallen ♬ original sound - Country Central

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