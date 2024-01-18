Ecuador Prosecutor Probing TV Studio Attack Shot to Death
DAYLIGHT AMBUSH
The prosecutor investigating a gang attack on a TV studio in Ecuador which broadcast the harrowing incident on air has been killed, according to local media reports. César Suárez was shot to death in a daylight attack while driving near his office in the city of Guayaquil, the country’s attorney general, Diana Salazar, said in a transcribed statement reported The Guardian. “The criminals, the terrorists, will not hold back our commitment to Ecuadorian society,” Salazar said. “We call on the forces of order to guarantee the security of those who are carrying out their duties.” It is unclear if the shooting is linked to the investigation into the TV station attack, where masked men raided public TV channel TC’s studio while on-air and threatened staff at gunpoint, however police told Reuters that the shooting had all the signs of an assassination. Cops also confirmed the victim was hit by a number of gunshots. According to newspaper El Universo, Suárez told the publication before his death that he had no police protection despite interrogating 13 suspects involved in the attack.