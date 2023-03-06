Chaka Khan Apologizes for Tantrum After Being Named Only 29th Best Singer of All Time
I FEEL FOR ME
Chaka Khan has apologized after slamming fellow stars, including Mariah Carey and Adele, who placed above her in a Rolling Stone list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. The 69-year-old, whose hits include “I Feel for You” and “I’m Every Woman,” came in at 29th on the list, but clearly felt that she should have been much higher. Appearing on a Los Angeles magazine podcast, she said Mariah Carey’s fifth spot must have been “payola or some shit like that.” Of Adele being 22nd on the list, she said: “OK, I quit.” Facing the inevitable backlash, Khan apologized in a series of tweets explaining that she should never have “taken the bait” when asked about the list. “As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes’, ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful. It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize.”