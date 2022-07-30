Co-Pilot Either Jumped or Fell to His Death Without a Parachute In Emergency Landing: Cops

Read it at The News&Observer
An emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport was the only option for a small plane in North Carolina when it suffered landing gear issues Friday afternoon. But, tragically, it lost one of its co-pilots along the way. While it’s unclear whether he may have jumped or fell, the body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was recovered Friday evening behind a home in Faquay-Varina after a widespread, frantic search. The other passenger, another co-pilot, was taken to a local hospital, authorities said. The company to which the plane was registered, Spore Ltd, offers pilot and aircraft training commercially and for the Department of Defense, The News&Observer reported.