Man Accused of Spray-Painting ‘Groomer’ on Libraries Caught With Child Porn
PROJECTION?
A former public school librarian in Maryland previously accused of spray-painting the word “groomer” across two libraries is now facing at least seven charges of possessing child pornography, according to court documents. Charles Sutherland, 31, was arrested and charged with hate crimes over the vandalism last June, having confessed to defacing libraries in New Carrolton and Greenbelt, the latter just hours after it had held a Pride event with a drag performer, police said. Sutherland allowed investigators to search his home after the arrest, WUSA9 reported, citing charging documents. There, officers found diapers, children’s dolls, and a child-sized doll in Sutherland’s bed. Sutherland then allegedly told police that he had no children, nieces, or nephews. In January, a forensic examination of a laptop confiscated from Sutherland’s home turned up at least seven files of child pornography, according to the outlet. Sutherland is scheduled to go on trial in Montgomery County next month over the pornography, while he is expected to appear in a Prince George’s County courtroom in August over the vandalism and hate crime charges.