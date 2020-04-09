CHEAT SHEET
    Charlotte Figi, Who Inspired Nationwide Medical Marijuana Reform, Dies at 13

    R.I.P.

    Blake Montgomery

    Screenshot/CBS Denver

    Charlotte Figi, a 13-year-old whose struggles with epilepsy catalyzed cannabis reform, has died from a seizure that caused respiratory failure and cardiac arrest, according to her mother. She was 13. “We are moved by the continual impact that Charlotte’s life has made shedding light on the potential of cannabis for quality of life,” Paige Figi wrote on Facebook. Her family suspected she died of COVID-19, though the 13-year-old tested negative. Figi’s difficulties with a form of childhood epilepsy known as Dravet Syndrome and her family’s quest to treat her seizures with cannabidiol, more popularly known as CBD, led many states to pass statutes legalizing strains of marijuana high in CBD and low in THC.