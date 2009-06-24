Cheney Inks Memoir Deal

CHEAT SHEET
Not all words written by Dick Cheney are classified: The Associated Press reports that Cheney has signed a deal to write his memoirs with a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster. The book will be published in the spring of 2011, shortly after President Bush’s memoir, and will cover Cheney’s long career dating back to the Ford administration. "I'm persuaded there are a lot of interesting stories that ought to be told," Cheney told the Associated Press. "I want my grandkids, 20 or 30 years from now, to be able to read it and understand what I did, and why I did it."