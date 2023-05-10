Chicago Gay Bars Boycott Bud Light for Deserting Dylan Mulvaney
LOSE-LOSE
Anheuser-Busch’s decision to turn its back on transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has prompted five Chicago LGBTQ bars to stop selling its products. Mulvaney, who rose to fame for her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series, drew transphobic, conservative wrath after partnering with the brewer to promote Bud Light for March Madness in a single Instagram post. But Anheuser-Busch then backpedaled, distancing itself from Mulvaney and saying they “never intended to be a part of a discussion that divides people.” Mark Robertson, whose company owns four gay bars in Chicago, has wiped Anheuser-Busch from the shelves. “We expect the products we sell to align their values with our values or not trample on the right of our customers,” Robertson told NBC News. Another popular LGBTQ spot, Sidetrack, also stopped selling the company’s booze. “We remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations to drive economic prosperity across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community,” a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told NBC News.