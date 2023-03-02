Chicago Police Superintendent Resigns After Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Defeat
TIME FOR CHANGE
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced his resignation on Wednesday, the day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot failed to secure re-election in a race partially decided by concerns about rising violent crime and calls for law enforcement reform in the city. Brown, who had been in the role for nearly three years, said in a statement that he planned to take up a new job as the Chief Operating Officer of a personal injury law firm in Texas. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department,” Brown said. “I will continue to pray that all officers return home to their families safe at the end of their shift. May the Good Lord bless the city of Chicago and the men and women who serve and protect this great city.” Lightfoot thanked Brown for his service in a statement of her own acknowledging his resignation.