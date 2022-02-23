China Mocks West on Russian Sanctions Over Ukraine
PREDICTABLE
China has predictably taken Russia’s side in criticizing sanctions imposed by the West over its military action in Ukraine. At a Wednesday briefing by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters sanctions were “never a fundamental and effective way to solve problems,” adding that China “always opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions.” Brushing aside Russia’s unilateral action in claiming areas of Ukraine occupied by Kremlin-backed separatists, Hua went on to chide a reporter who asked if China would consider sanctions along the lines of the U.S., U.K., E.U., Canada, Australia and Japan. ‘You obviously lack a basic understanding of Chinese government policy,” she said, according to CNN. “Have they solved the problem? Is the world better off because of U.S. sanctions? Will Ukraine's problems be resolved automatically by the imposition of U.S. sanctions against Russia? Will Europe’s security be more secure as a result of U.S. sanctions against Russia? I think we should try to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiation.”