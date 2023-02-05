CHEAT SHEET
China Says U.S. ‘Overreacted’ in Shooting Down Spy Balloon
China warned the U.S. on Sunday that its “overreaction” in shooting down the spy balloon that floated over multiple states may result in payback. “For the United States to insist on using armed force is clearly an excessive reaction that seriously violates international convention,” the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “China will resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of the enterprise involved, and retains the right to respond further.” The U.S. shot down the spy balloon just over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday afternoon after the high-flying espionage craft caused days of international turmoil, heightened tensions, and domestic chaos.