CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Chinese Foreign Minister to United States: Butt Out
TOUGH TALK
Read it at CNBC
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the Biden administration at a press conference on Sunday that the U.S. needs to remove “unreasonable restrictions” and “not create new obstacles” between the two countries. The remarks were the first official calls for a change in policy after years of tension under the Trump administration. Biden has maintained a tough stance on China, calling the country an “assertive competitor” and recently raising concerns about human rights violations in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Tibet, which China sees as domestic issues. “Speaking of China-U.S. relations, I believe first of all both sides need to abide by the principle of non-interference in each others’ internal affairs,” Wang said.