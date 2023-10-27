Chris Brown Sued Over Alleged Tequila Bottle Nightclub Beating
‘CRUSHING BLOWS’
Chris Brown allegedly used a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila to beat a man unconscious before stomping him on the floor of a British nightclub, according to a lawsuit. The musician was in the Tape venue in London in February when he allegedly inflicted “crushing blows” on plaintiff Abe Diaw, TMZ reported. Diaw, described by the Daily Mail as a music producer, was hospitalized for his injuries, which included torn ligaments in his leg and cuts on his head, the lawsuit alleges. Diaw reportedly claims to have known Brown for seven years before the assault and believed Brown was approaching him in the club for a hug. Instead hitting him three times with the bottle. The incident was allegedly caught on a security camera, and authorities in London have been handed the footage. Diaw says he’s traumatized by the alleged attack and fears his injuries may be permanent.