Christian Priest Shot Dead in Pakistan Ambush
In the latest of a series of militant attacks in the area, an ambush in Peshawar, Pakistan has left a Christian priest dead and his colleague wounded. Father William Siraj, 75, and another priest were riding in a car home from church when an unknown gunman opened fire. While no one has claimed responsibility, many recent attacks in the area have been claimed by a group associated with Afghan Taliban, Tehreek e-Taliban Pakistan. In 2013, 78 people were killed in a suicide attack targeting an Anglican church in Peshawar.