Christie’s Yanks T. Rex From Auction Amid Replica Claims

Read it at The New York Times
Christie’s has decided not to auction off the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex nicknamed Shen amid questions about how many of the bones are replicas of another T. rex known as Stan. Shen was expected to fetch up to $30 million at a sale in Hong Kong before the group that owns intellectual property rights to Stan noticed similarities and suggested copies of Stan’s bones were being used to fill in gaps in Shen’s skeleton. “They’re using Stan to sell a dinosaur that’s not Stan,” Black Hills Institute of Geological Research President Peter Larson told The New York Times.