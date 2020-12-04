CIA Won’t Say if China’s Really Churning Out Biologically Enhanced Super-Soldiers Like Captain America

Read it at NBC News
The Director of National Intelligence has dropped a pretty extraordinary claim in a piece for The Wall Street Journal’s Opinion page. In a piece published Thursday, close Trump ally John Ratcliffe casually mentioned that U.S. intelligence shows that China is carrying out “human testing” on its troops in the hope of developing soldiers with “biologically enhanced capabilities.” That’s right—the nation’s top intelligence official has effectively accused China of trying to create an army of genetically engineered super-soldiers like Captain America. When NBC News asked for more information about the explosive claim, neither Ratcliffe’s office nor CIA responded. The Chinese government neither confirmed nor denied the allegation.