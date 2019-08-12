CHEAT SHEET
Cincinnati Family Sues City Over Teen’s Suffocation Death in Van
A Cincinnati family is suing the city after their 16-year-old son suffocated in a minivan outside his high school after repeated calls to 911. Kyle Plush died April 10, 2018, after he became trapped between the seats in his minivan outside Seven Hills School. Although Plush used an automated assistant on his phone to call police twice for help, the teenager was not found until six hours later by his father. Plush was unresponsive in the van and pronounced dead a short time later by authorities. A medical examiner later determined he died of asphyxiation. On Monday, Plush’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, a former city manager, two dispatchers, and two police officers. The lawsuit alleges the defendants were “negligent, reckless, wanton, willful and deliberately indifferent to the safety and health of 9-1-1 callers, including Kyle Plush and caused his death.”
Authorities have previously said key information, like the teenager’s precise location and the dire nature of his emergency did not make it to the responding officers.“Though we had hoped the city would do the right thing and continue the investigation, nothing happened after that meeting. Our frustration is that as it stands, we can’t confirm that a tragedy like Kyle’s couldn’t happen again,” the family said in a statement, adding the goal of the lawsuit is to uncover the 911 problems that led to the teen’s death.